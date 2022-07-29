Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Releases Today For Nintendo Switch

Xenoblade Chronicles 3, from studio Monolith Soft is out today! For those of you have pre-ordered the game, it should automatically download onto your Switch System. For those of who who haven’t, you’ll need 15GB free space in order to download the game.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 follows the story of Noah and Mio, members of the two opposing nations of Keves and Agnus who journey through a warring world with a dark secret. Players will traverse this exciting world to uncover who the mysterious evil is behind the war.

For those unfamiliar with the franchise, Xenoblade Chronicles first released on the Wii, was then ported to the 3DS, and then received a semi-sequel once again on the Wii. The franchise really saw it’s first successes when Xenoblade Chronicles 2 released for the Nintendo Switch in 2017.

Now the third game is set to build on what the second had created. This time around with new fighting mechanics and new exciting abilities and exciting combos which work with alongside your teammates. You’ll also be able to combine your group into an “Uruboros” a giant morphed fighter that can turn the tides of battles.

Each teammate has a unique abilities which adds into the group dynamic. Mechanics, healers, and fighters. You’ll be able to level them up uniquely and swop them out depending on the quests you will undergo. As you progress you’ll find new teammates to play with and learn from.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is out now for Nintendo Switch.