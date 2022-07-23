BRZRKR Anime Series To Be Animated by Production I.G

"I think people liked the idea of this half-man, half-god killing machine. I mean, that sounds cool, right?" - Keanu Reeves, interview with Forbes

It was announced on Friday during San Diego Comic-Con International that Production I.G. (Haikyuu!, Psycho-Pass) will be animating the BRZRKR anime series. Based on the 12-issue limited series created by Keannu Reeves and co-written by Matt Kindt, the anime production staff for BRZRKR is also planning for the series to have two seasons. The comic series will be adapted into a feature film first and then a spin-off series afterward. No official release date for either has been announced at this time.

Anything creative comes out of one’s experience and interests. When I did The Matrix, I got exposed to Hong Kong action cinema, which opened the door to manga and anime, plus other genres like film noir. Keanu Reeves, interview with Forbes

BRZRKR Comic History

Netflix announced in March of last year that they acquired the rights to the comic series shortly after it was published by BOOM! Studios. BRZRKR broke a comic project campaign record after it managed to raise $1.45 million on Kickstarter leading to the first issue of the series to sell over 650,000 copies—becoming the highest-selling comic of the 21st century.

Kindt, who co-wrote the series alongside Reeves, has a decorated history in comic books as both a Harvey Awards and Eisner Awards nominee. He also has previous works with BOOM! Studio including Grass Kings (2017), Black Badge (2018), and Folklords (2020). His most notable work, Mind MGMT, ran for a total of 36 issues between 2012 and 2015.

As an artist, BRZRKR‘s Robert Garney also has notable work more widely known in Marvel series such as The Amazing Spider-Man (#416-417, 529, 532-543), Hulk (#1-4, 6–9, 11–20), and Captain America (444-454). Garney has also created a number of comic covers as well including the one below of The Amazing Spider-Man Vol. 1 #417.

I’ve never had a collaborative experience like this. It’s like we’re a three-headed monster, all imprinting ourselves on the final result. It’s a very rewarding creative experience. Robert Garney, interview with Forbes

The Amazing Spider-Man vol. 1 #417 cover by Ron Garney

BRZRKR is a brutally epic saga about an immortal warrior’s 80,000 year fight through the ages. The man known only as “B” is half-mortal and half-god, , cursed and compelled to violence… even at the sacrifice of his sanity. But after wandering the earth for centuries, B may have finally found a refuge – working for the U.S. government to fight the battles too violent and too dangerous for anyone else. In exchange, B will be granted the one thing he desires – the truth about his endless blood-soaked existence…and how to end it. Synopsis by BOOM! Studios

