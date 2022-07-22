Deadpool Creator Wants X-Force and Hulk In Deadpool 3

Deadpool 3 as of right now is a certainty. It’s been confirmed by Ryan Reynolds, Kevin Feige, and others, and the move to get it made has been slow, but it’s been happening for a while now. The “new canvas” of the MCU that Deadpool will find himself in is arguably the most interesting part of the whole thing. Because outside of one character…no Mutants have been overtly stated in the MCU proper.

So by that token, that means anyone could show up in Deadpool 3, a fact that creator Rob Liefeld has latched onto, as he has revealed in an interview whom he wants to see in the film. And one of them is the X-Force that was only really teased in the previous movie:

“I will have my picket line. I will have my single picket line of one, okay, don’t tease me with number 2,” Liefeld said. “Don’t take me to Valhalla and then drop me off. Okay, look, we both know Deadpool 3, he’s going to interact with uh, the crew, you know, I mean, I get excited at the prospect of him hanging out with Hemsworth and or, uh, you know Ant-Man, Mr. Paul Rudd. I mean, those are great matchups.

I personally would love to see him and the Hulk in a buddy movie because I think Hulk was undeserved. People forget what a mic drop he was in The Avengers. Let’s rag doll Deadpool the way he did Loki, you know what I mean? So I know they have great things planned. He’s definitely going to interact with the Marvel universe because that’s the default go to move, but how do you know bring Zazi [Beets] and Josh [Brolin] back? Because fans love them.” The Deadpool creator added.

Could it happen? Absolutely, with Ryan Reynolds and his team that he likes, anything is possible. But we honestly know precious little about this movie, so who knows?

Source: ComicBookl.com