The Elder Scrolls Online Has Crossed 21 Million Players Subscribed

When it comes to the realm of MMOs, there are multiple things you need to last in the long-term. You need a theme or hook to get people to at least try you out, you need to have loads of content to keep people playing in the years that follow, a solid community willing to play it, and it needs to be quality. It’s for many of these reasons that many MMORPGs have been red hot to start, then tapered off, or failed to launch in various ways. But with The Elder Scrolls Online, it is an MMO that can honestly say it’s continued to grow since its launch about 8 years ago.

We say this because when The Elder Scrolls Online launched in 2014, on PC and Xbox no less, many were curious about whether this game would last. It had a good chance due to the love that Skyrim had, but it was hardly a guarantee. And yet, a new report has come out that says that the game has now crossed 21 million players subscribed. A good number, and there were also stats that showed how the latest million steadily grew over the course of a few months, and how the number of players as a whole grew from 2017-2022 consistently.

If the thread that followed the announcement, many gamers took to it and noted how this was one of the best MMOs out there for the most part. Mainly because it “feels like a solo game” instead of overtly feeling like an MMO, and the fact that there is loads of content to do no matter how long you’ve been in the title.

In fact, the only thing that was consistently bashed was the combat system. And if it’s able to overcome that in order to be this successful? That’s impressive.

