Dead By Daylight and Attack on Titan Cross-Over Revealed

Dead by Daylight and Attack on Titan get a crossover reveal trailer. New outfits will be brought and charms will be coming to the game.

Anime and gaming have long seen crossovers. Fortnite, recently saw a cross-over with Naruto bringing new outfits and new quests into the mix. There is also going to be an Anime Legends Pack that will released for Nintendo Switch.

It looks like Dead By Daylight is no expectation on the anime cross-overs, though Behavior Interactive typically sticks to horror-related media such as the Ring or Saw. This time around, the developer is introducing a cross over with the popular anime series “Attack on Titan” (which one could kind of count as horror or thriller right?)

A new trailer released on Dead by Daylight‘s official YouTube channel reveals the collection with a variety of skins based on the popular anime. Players can pick up 10 different skins with eight skins for survivors based on Attack on Titan‘s main cast with Eren, Misaka, and others skins appearing. There are also Titan killer skins for The Oni and The Spirit.

Players will also be able to gain a collection of different Attack on Titan-themed charms as a bonus for buying the collaboration outfits.

Dead by Daylight is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S,