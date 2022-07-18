Soulframe Is A New MMORPG From Warframe Developers

Soulframe is a new MMORPG that has been announced by studio Digital Extremes, the team that has been known for working on Warframe for quite a long time. Soulframe was announced at TennoCon 2022, and it will be a free-to-play MMO with a fantasy setting. The studio claims that the game will be “heavily influenced by themes of nature, restoration, and exploration.” The first trailer for the game can be viewed below.

In the YouTube description for Soulframe’s reveal trailer, Digital Extremes provides some overarching details. The description reads: “A totally new game in early development, Soulframe will deliver its own independent and uniquely immersive experience led by the creative and imaginative minds behind Warframe. For early fans of Digital Extremes, the path to release will be a familiar one: it will be a transparent, collaborative, and iterative process that is shaped by the passion of players and DE.”

The developer provided even more details on the new game in an interview with The Washington Post. Steve Sinclair, director of Warframe, says that Soulframe will feature environments that are procedurally generated, as well as cooperative player-vs-environment combat.

“Where ‘Warframe’ is focused on shooting, this one’s focused on melee. “Where ‘Warframe’ is super fast and crazy high-speed, this one’s going to be a lot more slow and heavy. But it still has a lot of similarities to the genre that we have experience in.”

Geoff Crookes, the creative director, offers an insight into the world of Soulframe. He says, “The world itself is a little angry about what’s been done to it, and the grounds underneath tend to shift throughout the day. So there’s going to be proceduralism within the cave networks and crevasses and so on underneath the world.”

The team also discusses the melee combat of the game, and how it is not similar to other recent hits like Elden Ring.

Soulframe does not yet have a release window, but players are invited to sign up on the official website to receive further updates.

