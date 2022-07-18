Ms. Marvel Actor Talks About Characters’ Path and Motivations in Series

One of the benefits of Ms. Marvel in the minds of many was that it kind of played out like a family sitcom, and naturally, that included Kamala Khan having two love interests. One in her best friend in Bruno (whom we DO talk about…) and then the new student that is her “perfect match” in Kamran.

Hijinks ensue, and then in a twist, Kamran reveals that he’s the child of one of the ClanDestine, one of the villain groups in the show. This has led many fans to wonder if Kamran was actually truthful about his feelings on Kamala, or if it was just “part of the act”.

To answer this, his actor, Rish Shah, did an interview to clear things up:

“It’s funny because originally, Kamran was never undercover. It might come across that way, but he genuinely happens to be at this high school and he happens to meet this girl who he can connect with,” Shah said. “It’s not really clarified how Kamran tracks her down at the end of episode two and helps her, but as far as I’m aware, he was never duping her. He was never trying to play Kamala. I don’t think he said to himself, ‘I’m going to bump into Kamala now and take her on a date so I can get to know her and find out about this bangle.'”

If you think about it, we do get a glimpse of this in one of the early episodes where he’s begging his mother to give Kamala “more time” to figure out what to do, and his wishes were ignored. He also tried to help Kamala later on, so that supports his statements.

Rish also noted that there were reshoots that cut out some of his “sincere” scenes with Kamala and thus would’ve shown him in a more positive light.

Ms. Marvel is available in full now on Disney+!

Source: THR