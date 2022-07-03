Mashle: Magic and Muscles Anime Announced, Key Visual Revealed

Mashle: Magic and Muscles will be receiving an anime adaptation as announced during Anime Expo 2022 on Sunday. A key visual for the anime was also revealed during a special broadcast on Aniplex’s official YouTube account to commemorate the announcement. No animation studio has been announced for the anime as of yet but it is now confirmed that Aniplex will be producing the series that will air in 2023.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles Manga

The anime will be adapting the comedy-adventure-fantasy manga written and illustrated by Hajime Komoto. Mashle: Magic and Muscles began serialization in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2020 and now has over 3 million copies in circulation two years later. There are currently 11 volumes out in Japanese while 6 volumes are published by VIZ Media in English with volume 7 set to release on July 19.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles has received its fair share of notoriety. The manga was a nominee in the “Shonen” category at the 67th Shogakukan Manga Awards in 2021 and also placed 11th out of 50 at the 6th Next Manga Awards in 2020.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles became Komoto first manga to be serialized. The author previously wrote and illustrated two one shots titled Liberal Fuuki Iin Yamada Tarou, which was released in 2018, and Hakaishin Shivasaki-kun a year later in 2019. Both comedy one-shots were published in Jump GIGA magazine.

Mash is enjoying a long-awaited visit home with his friends, unaware that a dangerous agent has been sent to stop him from participating in the Divine Visionary selection exam. Luckily, Rayne is there as well! During the ensuing clash, Rayne unleashes a power of which only a Divine Visionary is capable. Things are heating up, and the exam hasn’t even started yet! Will Mash be able to overcome society’s rules?! Synospis via VIZ Media

Source: Aniplex Official YouTube Channel