Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Reveals New Character Fifi

Nintendo has revealed a new character in the upcoming game Xenoblade Chronicles 3 called Fiona or “Fifi” by her friends. She’ll debut when the game launches next month.

Fifi is a Signifer, a class that fights while boosting her allies. Her bladed flag staff works as both a deadly weapon, and a banner to rally her allies to fight even harder.

The caring soldier Fiona, or “Fifi” as she’s affectionately known as by her fellow colony pals, is one of the heroes you can encounter in #XenobladeChronicles3. Her Class is Signifer and she wields a large flag-like blade to boost the party’s morale! pic.twitter.com/52XZTzebZL — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) June 29, 2022

Live to fight. Fight to live. Join Noah and Mio, members of the two opposing nations of Keves and Agnus, on a heartfelt journey through a warring world with a dark secret. Traverse massive, fantastical landscapes and master seamless real-time RPG combat as you expose the true enemy pulling the strings. Nintendo

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 takes place after the first 2 installments of the Xenoblade Chronicles series. The story is centered on a long-spanning war between the mechanically inclined nation Keves and the country of Agnus which focuses their culture and industry around Ether.

Fifi comes from Agnus alongside other characters like Mio, Senna, and Taion. While she may appear more martially inclined, her Ether arts will speculatively emphasize her banner and team support abilities.

The game will include an expansion pass with multiple waves which will give players new content, but also early accessories to spike their power through the early game. These benefits are mostly cosmetic, but in 2023 a new in-game scenario is expected to be released with “Wave 4” of the expansion pass.

Players can get their hands on Xenoblade Chronicles 3 when it releases on July 29 for the Nintendo Switch.

Source