Key Obi-Wan Kenobi Cameo Talks About His Return

When the Obi-Wan Kenobi series was announced, many wondered how many ties to the prequels and the original trilogy there would be. We already knew about Darth Vader, as well as things like the Inquisitors (who were key in shows like Rebels), but as for who else might appear…we didn’t know until they showed up. Such as when the young Princess Leia arrived (along with her father, Bail Organa) and even small ones like a clone trooper being without his helmet and played by Temuera Morrison once again. But the BIGGEST cameo came at the end of the series yesterday.

Seriously, if you haven’t seen it yet and don’t want to be spoiled…look away NOW!!!

Still here? Ok. Well, after dealing with Darth Vader and Reva one last time, Obi-Wan Kenobi “retired” back to the spot where we would meet him in A New Hope. When he got most of the way there, a Force Ghost arrived in the form…of his old master Qui-Gon Jinn. Played once again by Liam Neeson.

Neeson previously denied being a part of the series, but in an interview noted that he wasn’t going to miss the chance to do this:

“I certainly didn’t want anyone else playing Qui-Gon Jinn, and I wanted to show my respect for George [Lucas] and that mythical world that he created,” Neeson explained. “Plus, Ewan [McGregor] is a pal, and I loved working with him during The Phantom Menace 25 years ago.”

To be fair, the cameo was really small, but if there is a season 2, we might get more from him and Ewan. What’s more, Qui-Gon will return in a special animated series that is coming soon enough. So this won’t be the last time you see/hear Liam Neeson in the Star Wars universe, and that’s a good thing.

Source: THR