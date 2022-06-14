Fans of Sony’s The Last of Us franchise were pleasantly surprised to see The Last of Us Part 1 announced at this year’s Summer Games Fest. Well, mostly surprised. The original game won more awards than can reasonably be counted. The second game was similarly successful, and it has all led to a new HBO TV show based on the games. So it’s undoubtedly one of Sony’s most important franchises. However, what is definitely surprising to many people is that this remake exists instead of, say, The Last of Us 3 or something else new in the universe. After all, The Last of Us was already remastered for the PlayStation 4 after originally being released on the PlayStation 3. So the fact that the game is now coming to the PlayStation 5 (and PC for the first time) is bound to confuse some people. So naturally, many people have questions. Questions like, what platforms will The Last of Us Part 1 be on?

What platforms will The Last of Us Part 1 be on?

The Last of Us Part 1 is a ground up remake of the original game using Naughty Dog’s PS5 engine. That means the game will only be released on Sony’s latest console, the PlayStation 5. However, that’s just consoles. In a first for the franchise, The Last of Us Part 1 is also coming to PC. It follows Sony’s latest trend of releasing some of their more popular games on PC, something that the company never did in the past.

For those who want to play the first The Last of Us game, the PS4 remaster is still an excellent version. It was also enhanced for the PS4 Pro. Of course, there’s also the original game on the PS3 for those who want an authentic experience.