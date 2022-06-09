Exploration Strategy Game Highwater Announced

Set in the not-so-distant future, the polar ice caps melt and the world floods, resulting in the deaths of millions of people and the regression of modern society. From the looks of the Highwater trailer, the player awakes on a boat and must begin to explore the now derelict city of Alphaville gathering friends along the way.

As the player ventures around, he catches wind that the ultra-rich are abandoning earth for mars. Funnily enough, this sounds like a follow-up to the developer’s previous Golf Club: Wasteland.

Set in a very familiar polygon-ish art style, we can imagine that Highwater will also see a release on Switch besides the usual PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles.

Highwater is being published by Rouge Studios and developed by Demagog and will be released this year. As soon as we have more information on the turn-based combat system and exploration, we’ll post the details.

Story developing…