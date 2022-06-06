Pokémon GO Achieves $6 Billion in Global Spends

Some new data has come to our attention from Sensor Tower, and the news is that Pokémon GO achieves $6 billion in global lifetime player spending. That is a huge figure made even more impressive by the fact this is a mobile-only game, and the game itself has improved tenfold since its original release.

This financial feat has been accomplished in just under six years (again, hugely impressive), and it joins a list of mobile gaming elite in the shape of PUBG Mobile, Honor of Kings, Candy Crush Saga, and Clash of the Clans in reaching a figure like this.

So, after all the pleasantries it’s now time to talk about the proper details. The United States accounts for $2.2 billion (36.6 percent) of the total revenue that has been generated for Pokémon GO. Japan is the next heavy hitter with 32.6 percent, followed by Germany with a lowly 5.2 percent.

It looks as if Google Play has a little advantage when it comes to player spending, with the digital storefront generating around $3.1 billion (52.3 percent), whilst the App Store makes up the rest with $2.8 billion (47.7 percent).

In terms of downloads, Pokémon GO has been installed a whopping 678 million times, and the top three countries for downloads are the U.S. with 123.3 million (18.2 percent), then Brazil and India rounding off the top 3. You can look at the figures below for a better understanding of things.

This news that Pokémon GO achieves such lofty figures is down to the perseverance of Niantic who kept the title going after it hit many bumps and slumps along the way. But it is also down to those fans who have loyally stuck with the game through the same problems and are now reaping all the rewards. The nostalgia might have worn off for some but the game has quietly been going from strength to strength over the past couple of years, and now is the time to get back into the swing of things.

Source