Diablo Immortal PC Open Beta Now Live In Addition To Mobile Devices

There’s been a lot of noise online already about Diablo Immortal and it’s only been available on mobile devices for the past day or so. The newest entry into Blizzard’s hugely popular Diablo franchise launched on mobile on June 1st and the game’s PC counterpart is now also widely available in Open Beta.

It’s also been revealed that as a thank you to those who pre-registered for Diablo Immortal (all 35 million of them), Blizzard is rewarding all players who log in and complete the in-game tutorial within the next 30 days with a special cosmetic set for their character. Diablo Immortal is the first massively multiplayer online action RPG from Blizzard that’s both mobile-focused and free-to-play, so it’s understandably been gathering quite a bit of attention from the community. Not least from Diablo fans, who have been waiting for a new entry into their beloved franchise since 2012’s Diablo 3.

Mike Ybarra, Blizzard Entertainment’s President, shared his enthusiasm for the full rollout of Diablo Immortal via a press release earlier.

We’re thrilled to now be able to put the newest entry in the Diablo series in players’ hands. The visceral gameplay, dark story, and depth of character customization that Diablo is known for are all here in Diablo Immortal. And with this being a AAA free-to-play Blizzard game, it was important to us to give players a full and highly engaging core game experience—including upcoming features, character classes, story, and more—completely free. Mike Ybarra, President, Blizzard Entertainment

In order to play the game on PC, players will need to download it via Blizzard’s Battle.Net launcher and hopefully avoid some of the launching issues that players have been experiencing in different parts of the world over the past 24 hours. These issues seem to be predominantly affecting users in select Asia-Pacific regions, who it appears will need to wait until June 22nd to get their hands on the dungeon-crawling MMORPG.

Reviews are currently in progress for Diablo Immortal, but the general consensus so far seems positive, although many have raised questions about the game’s focus on microtransactions and loot boxes. Time will tell as to how well the game is received post-launch, but for now, those keen to traverse the lands of Sanctuary solo or with friends can do so on iOS and Android devices and on PC – although keep in mind that the PC version is still in Open Beta.

Source – PR