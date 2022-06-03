Eternights First-Look Update Shared After State Of Play

There were a few new games announced during yesterday’s State of Play event and some further details are coming in about Eternights, a new dating-action game that looks to be heavily inspired by anime, from Korean developers Studio Sai. The game takes place in a post-apocalyptic world where some kind of mysterious being has infected humanity with an obsessive desire for power and violence. Which all sounds grim enough, but in Eternights, players can throw dating and romance into the mix to soften things up a bit.

Players will need to go on a major mission to find the cure to save humanity and can enjoy getting to know and dating a range of other surviving NPCs as they do so. The whole love story meets adrenaline-fuelled dungeon crawling adventure is an intriguing concept, and the trailer reveals that the game’s protagonist seems to have a severed arm that re-attaches as some form of bladed weapon, which is interesting. You can check out the official reveal trailer here if you didn’t catch it during the State of Play event.

All in all, it looks like a pretty compelling mix of dungeon-crawling, combat, scavenging and romance, and the developers have now taken to the official PlayStation blog to provide a first look and some insights into the creation of the game.

Studio Sai’s Founder Jae Yoo explains that players will be able to grow close to a cast of five “quirky and loveable” characters during their adventures in Eternights, each of whom will provide the player with unlockable bonuses in the form of skills and spells to use in battle as they develop their bonds. It’s also revealed in the update that the dungeons encountered in Eternights will be deadline-based, meaning that players will need to perfect the art of time management in this game. When they’re not busy off on dates, that is. Each of the individual characters in Eternights is detailed further over on the game’s official website.

The developer also promises further updates on Eternights ahead of the game’s launch, which is so far pencilled in for some time in early 2023. It will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.You can check out the update in full over at the official PlayStation blog, and we’ll be keeping an ear to the ground for further news on this exciting looking title as it gets closer to launch.

