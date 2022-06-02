Is Justice U Still In the Works At The CW?

As of right now, a lot of DC Comics fans aren’t that excited about the future of the properties going on at the CW. Two of the Arrowverse’s biggest shows in Legends of Tomorrow and Batwoman were canceled, Naomi (the newest series) was canceled after just one season (to which many fans don’t blame the show due to its exaggerated release schedule), The Flash is likely ending next season, and the trailer for Gotham Knights…didn’t inspire any confidence for the majority. And then, there’s Justice U.

What is Justice U? Well, it was one of two shows (alongside Gotham Knights) that was being pitched to the CW as a whole. The core concept would be that fan-favorite OC character John Diggle would be the head of a new metahuman team that he would be training himself while they were all undercover at a university. The only confirmed character to be in that show was David Ramsey’s Diggle, who did a “world tour” of the Arrowverse before things started to follow apart to “cap off” the Green Lantern arc that started at the end of the Arrowverse show.

But since its announcement, nothing has happened. Reports are saying that the show is still in development at the CW, but it’s hard to say if that means it’ll go forward, or just stay in limbo. After all, there are plenty of rumors that the CW is going to be put up for sale soon, and that the new owners might not want to have a lot of “excess” when they get it. Which might be why the various DC Comics shows have been picked off one by one.

Many fans are hoping and praying for Diggle’s return, especially after the lackluster trailer for Gotham Knights. We’ll just have to wait and see what happens though.

