Toby Fox Is Helping Make Music For Pokemon Scarlet and Violet!

A few more Toby Fox tracks will appear in the game, too, so please look forward to those! This time, my music is not optional!!! — tobyfox (@tobyfox) June 1, 2022

Today has been a big day for fans of Pokemon, as we got a much deeper look at Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and how the games are going to both look, feel, and…sound. Sound has been a very important part of the Pokemon franchise of all time. If I told you right now to think of a Pokemon theme, you’d likely be able to do so very easily. From classic themes like “Palette Town”, to the battle opening tracks, and more, the music of Pokemon matters to a lot of fans.

So that’s why today’s OTHER major Pokemon announcement was really cool. As Toby Fox himself revealed that he helped make field music for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. If you don’t’ know who Toby Fox is…what’s wrong with you?

Seriously though, he’s the guy behind Undertale, one of the best games ever made, as well as its “sequel” in Deltarune, also a great title. These games have incredible music and so for Pokemon to ge Toby Fox, even for just one track (that apparently has been ‘altered’ to be used multiple times across the game) is honestly really cool.

It also makes you wonder what other kinds of “surprises” that The Pokemon Company has in store for us in terms of Scarlet and Violet. We say that based on the trailer from today. As we saw not only some VERY unique professors, but some truly special custmoizations, the ability to do co-op in the game and trade Pokemon with much greater ease, and so on.

We only saw a few new Pokemon overall, including the two legendaries, but there’s sure to be much more to come. Especially since we now know that the games are releasing on November 18th of this year. So we honestly don’t have too much longer to wait.

Source: Twitter