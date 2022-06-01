Ubisoft to Hold Product Showcase in 2022, Just Not Yet

Ubisoft will not be holding an E3 style event this month, unlike many other publishers and developers. French publisher, Ubisoft, typically holds an annual conference to coincide with the Entertainment Software Association’s E3 trade event. In the past, this show has been held in June, but an Ubisoft spokesperson announced that they will not be presenting in summer 2022. But don’t worry! They still plan to hold a product showcase this year, just “later.”

The Ubisoft rep is quoted by Axios to be planning a major showcase “later this year.” A necessarily non-committal answer in these uncertain times. In the last three years, the E3 conference canceled twice, once in 2020 and again this year. In 2021, they held a global virtual conference, but decided against that this year in order to come back in 2023 stronger than ever. With COVID still causing problems, it’s hard to get too hopeful for an in person E3 as soon as next year, but we can all keep our fingers crossed.

Ubisoft has also held several digital product showcases in the past. Called Ubisoft Forward, these digital events have been held in July and September 2020 as well as in June 2021. They claimed that the first Ubisoft Forward event was a big hit for them with a huge turnout of viewers. Their showcase event later this year will likely be virtual as well.

As the creators of game franchises such as Far Cry and Assassin’s Creed, they will be missed at Summer Game Fest 2022. While 30 companies are said to be attending, Ubisoft will not be one of them. However, it is clear that they still have big plans for the next year! Including some rumors of a brand new battle royal style game and leaks of Assassin’s Creed Infinity making the rounds.

While it is a little disappointing to have E3 canceled again and Ubisoft seemingly on the fence for their next major product showcase, there is some hope that we will see an update soon. In the meantime, there are going to be a lot of events from other publishers and developers in the next few weeks.

