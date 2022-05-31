Destiny 2 Update “Hotfix 4.1.0.1” Patch Notes

Game developers Bungie released the patch notes for a new update coming to Destiny 2. A “hotfix” is on its way to the first-person shooter which will make several improvements to the game including fixing a spawning issue, progression problems, weapons, and more.
Check out the full patch notes below!
Destiny 2 Hotfix 4.1.0.1 Patch Notes
ACTIVITIES
DUNGEONS AND RAIDS
Duality:
- Fixed an issue where players were spawning in an undesirable location after joining the existing fireteam. You really didn’t want to be there.
- Standard Bearers are now spawning where intended.
- Spamming the bell should no longer stop it from functioning.
- Fixed numerous texture and environment issues.
Grasp of Avarice:
- Fixed an issue where players couldn’t progress in the encounter.
Vow of the Disciple:
- Fixed an issue where previewing weapons in the vendor shop showed placeholder shaders.
GAMEPLAY AND INVESTMENT
WEAPONS
- Players will be less likely to spawn into the opposing team’s Witherhoard pools in PvP.
- Bump in the Night Rocket Launcher now has a tracking indicator in the scope when used with the Tracking Module perk.
- Fixed several Hand Cannons which had missing scopes including The Steady Hand and True Prophecy.
BOUNTIES AND PURSUITS
- Fixed an issue where Seasonal Challenges were not correctly tracking Seasonal quest progress across different characters in some circumstances.
PLATFORMS AND SYSTEMS
- Fixed an issue where players on Xbox platforms could sometimes only see limited invite and join actions in the roster when viewing Xbox network friends.