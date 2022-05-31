Gameranx

Destiny 2 Update “Hotfix 4.1.0.1” Patch Notes

Game developers Bungie released the patch notes for a new update coming to Destiny 2. A “hotfix” is on its way to the first-person shooter which will make several improvements to the game including fixing a spawning issue, progression problems, weapons, and more.

Destiny 2 Hotfix 4.1.0.1 Patch Notes

ACTIVITIES

DUNGEONS AND RAIDS 

Duality

  • Fixed an issue where players were spawning in an undesirable location after joining the existing fireteam. You really didn’t want to be there. 
  • Standard Bearers are now spawning where intended. 
  • Spamming the bell should no longer stop it from functioning.
  • Fixed numerous texture and environment issues. 

Grasp of Avarice:  

  • Fixed an issue where players couldn’t progress in the encounter. 

Vow of the Disciple:  

  • Fixed an issue where previewing weapons in the vendor shop showed placeholder shaders. 

GAMEPLAY AND INVESTMENT

WEAPONS 

  • Players will be less likely to spawn into the opposing team’s Witherhoard pools in PvP. 
  • Bump in the Night Rocket Launcher now has a tracking indicator in the scope when used with the Tracking Module perk. 
  • Fixed several Hand Cannons which had missing scopes including The Steady Hand and True Prophecy. 

BOUNTIES AND PURSUITS 

  • Fixed an issue where Seasonal Challenges were not correctly tracking Seasonal quest progress across different characters in some circumstances. 

PLATFORMS AND SYSTEMS

  • Fixed an issue where players on Xbox platforms could sometimes only see limited invite and join actions in the roster when viewing Xbox network friends.

