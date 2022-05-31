Destiny 2 Update “Hotfix 4.1.0.1” Patch Notes

Take a look at the patch notes below!

Game developers Bungie released the patch notes for a new update coming to Destiny 2. A “hotfix” is on its way to the first-person shooter which will make several improvements to the game including fixing a spawning issue, progression problems, weapons, and more.

Check out the full patch notes below!

Destiny 2 Hotfix 4.1.0.1 Patch Notes

ACTIVITIES

DUNGEONS AND RAIDS

Duality:

Fixed an issue where players were spawning in an undesirable location after joining the existing fireteam. You really didn’t want to be there.

Standard Bearers are now spawning where intended.

Spamming the bell should no longer stop it from functioning.

Fixed numerous texture and environment issues.

Grasp of Avarice:

Fixed an issue where players couldn’t progress in the encounter.

Vow of the Disciple:

Fixed an issue where previewing weapons in the vendor shop showed placeholder shaders.

GAMEPLAY AND INVESTMENT

WEAPONS

Players will be less likely to spawn into the opposing team’s Witherhoard pools in PvP.

Bump in the Night Rocket Launcher now has a tracking indicator in the scope when used with the Tracking Module perk.

Fixed several Hand Cannons which had missing scopes including The Steady Hand and True Prophecy.

BOUNTIES AND PURSUITS

Fixed an issue where Seasonal Challenges were not correctly tracking Seasonal quest progress across different characters in some circumstances.

PLATFORMS AND SYSTEMS

Fixed an issue where players on Xbox platforms could sometimes only see limited invite and join actions in the roster when viewing Xbox network friends.

Source