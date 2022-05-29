Sniper Elite 5 Update Bring Fix To Machine Gun Crew

Rebellion Developments has released the patch notes for the next update coming to Sniper Elite 5. The third-person tactical shooter only launch on May 26, with this update bringing fixes to the game’s Machine Gun team, gameplay, weapons, achievements, and more.

Check out the full patch notes below and play Sniper Elite 5 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC today.

Sniper Elite 5 Update 1.04 Patch Notes

Fixes

Fixed a crash when shooting the Machine Gun team loader before the gunner

Fixed an occasional crash when shooting into the water

Fixed players not receiving weapon attachments when visiting workbenches in Wolf Mountain DLC

Fixed Achievements/Trophies not always unlocking: Covert Elimination + Reich To The Point in the Wolf Mountain DLC

Player no longer gets stuck in reload animation

Fixed missing explosion sounds (for example, on the satchel charge)

Client no longer gets kicked after the first cutscene of some missions in co-op games.

Known Issues

Mission Two, Chateau-De-Berengar, Kar98 Unlock – We’re aware that dropping the chandelier on your target in Mission Two is not unlocking the Kar98 as expected. We’re investigating a fix for this issue.

– We’re aware that dropping the chandelier on your target in Mission Two is not unlocking the Kar98 as expected. We’re investigating a fix for this issue. Missing Crosshairs – Reports of missing crosshairs are with our Dev team and are being urgently investigated as we speak. Initial investigations appear to show it’s due to too little VRAM (e.g. under the 4gb min spec). As a temporary solution, we suggest reducing the texture quality settings to see if that helps (e.g. start at LOW).

– Reports of missing crosshairs are with our Dev team and are being urgently investigated as we speak. Initial investigations appear to show it’s due to too little VRAM (e.g. under the 4gb min spec). As a temporary solution, we suggest reducing the texture quality settings to see if that helps (e.g. start at LOW). GPU Device was lost – A small number of players seem to be experiencing an issue which throws up the GPU Device was lost error. We are aware of the problem and are investigating.

– A small number of players seem to be experiencing an issue which throws up the GPU Device was lost error. We are aware of the problem and are investigating. Mission One, The Atlantic Wall, Locating Marcel – We’re currently investigating some reports from players who are unable to unlock floorboards, despite having Marcel’s key. For those struggling to find Marcel – narrow down the house he’s in, head outside to the rear of the house and climb up the vines to the Attic. It’s here you should locate Marcel and in turn, the key he possess.

– We’re currently investigating some reports from players who are unable to unlock floorboards, despite having Marcel’s key. For those struggling to find Marcel – narrow down the house he’s in, head outside to the rear of the house and climb up the vines to the Attic. It’s here you should locate Marcel and in turn, the key he possess. Mission One, The Atlantic Wall, Missing Key – Separate to the above issue involving a key, we are aware that some players are experiencing an issue where the officer with the key to open the boathouse does not appear.

– Separate to the above issue involving a key, we are aware that some players are experiencing an issue where the officer with the key to open the boathouse does not appear. Mission One, The Atlantic Wall, Steffen Beckendorf – We are aware of multiple reports from players who are unable to locate Steffen Beckendorf in Mission One and are looking into a resolve.

– We are aware of multiple reports from players who are unable to locate Steffen Beckendorf in Mission One and are looking into a resolve. Beach Defences Collectible Item – We are aware of the Classified Document #2: Beach Defences not appearing for some players.

– We are aware of the Classified Document #2: Beach Defences not appearing for some players. Windows Store Crash (On Steam for Visibility purposes) – As mentioned in social posts last night, we are currently investigating an issue impacting players trying to access Sniper Elite 5 via the Windows Store. As a short term solution, we advise:

– Check One: Head to Sniper Elite 5 in the Xbox App – Head to the three dots – Click manage – Then Files – Then select Verify and repair – Hit yes

– Check Two: Ensure your Xbox App is completely up to date

– Check Three: If that still doesn’t work, unticking ‘Use EAC’ in the options menu accessed via the cog, and running as admin via the start menu to allow access. We think this could be a platform issue for those who pre-installed so would recommend uninstalling and installing again if the above does not resolve the issue. Please bear with us while we work through a longer term resolve.

