Astronite Landing on Switch in October

The Metroidvania game Astronite will be arriving on the Nintendo Switch in October according to Funstock. When we say Metroidvania we mean that the game will focus on classic elements that are relatable to the genre, so expect to be able to explore several different areas where you can find important powerups, as well as uncover hidden secrets, and fight intimidating bosses.

Here’s a brief overview of what to expect in Astronite for those who don’t know. You will be taking control of the famed explorer Astronite and must explore a huge map with a variety of secrets, enemies of all shapes and sizes, and several other things. The objective is to save the planet you are inhabiting and restore it back to its former glory before it was invaded by strange creatures.

There are several skills that you will need to master if you are to succeed though; you must shoot, jump, dash and fly around to complete all the objectives that you have been tasked with. Here’s the thing though, those powerups we spoke of earlier are hidden around the planet, and they can be used to enhance all your skills to great levels.

All the puzzles will be scattered around this vast planet, and you must solve them all to get your hands on the various prizes, general items, or just some things that will aid you on your journey. And these bosses, well, there will be a selection of different bosses throughout your adventure that you need to defeat. But you can also participate in the Fighting Festival to use all the skills you have been honing on your travels.

Astronite is hoping to be released in October for the Nintendo Switch, but that is all we can offer you right now as there has been no specific date released just yet.

