Microsoft Flight Simulator Top Gun: Maverick DLC is Available Now

Time to take a ride into the danger zone.

Microsoft Flight Simulator has just released their brand new Top Gun: Maverick DLC. New features include brand-new liveries for some models of aircraft, and a slew of new high octane challenges.

The Top Gun: Maverick DLC was developed as part of a promotion with the film of the same name which premiered on May 24.

You can watch the trailer for Microsoft Flight Simulator – Top Gun: Maverick here.

Take your skills to stratospheric heights with the free Top Gun: Maverick expansion, available now in Microsoft Flight Simulator! Develop the skills required and navigate complexities encountered by actual Top Gun pilots in authentic locations, including a carrier deck landing challenge, one of the most demanding operations in the world of military aviation. The Top Gun: Maverick expansion also contains a Maverick Edition livery for the F/A-18E Super Hornet, Super Hornet training missions that will introduce you to radical flight maneuvers, five high-speed, low-level challenges through mountains and canyons, a never-before-unveiled hypersonic aircraft, and a mission to roar into the stratosphere. This expansion, created in partnership with the Top Gun: Maverick film and Paramount Pictures, will push your piloting abilities to the limits and beyond!

Microsoft Flight Simulator has been a staple for the company for almost forty years, and nowadays is known for its incredible immersion and 4K graphics as players fly high over real life locales such as Spain, Australia, and more.

Microsoft Flight Simulator (including the new Top Gun: Maverick DLC) is available now on PC, and Xbox Series X/S.