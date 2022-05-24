Do I Need To Play Previous Xenoblade Games Before Xenoblade Chronicles 3?

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is set to be the latest installment in what fans know as the Xeno franchise of games. These titles are all Japanese RPGs that have managed to find themselves to be among the most popular in the genre. Players take on the role of a protagonist who is destined to save the world or resolve some kind of worldly matter using the power of weaponry and the people in their lives. These games have a history that dates back all the way to the original PlayStation over several different games.

So, does that mean that you need to play through thousands of hours of gameplay just to be able to understand what’s going on in Xenoblade Chronicles 3?

Which Xenoblade Chronicles Games Do I Need to Play Before Xenoblade Chronicles 3?

Nope, you won’t need to have had to play any of the games to understand what’s going on in Xenoblade Chronicles 3. In fact, none of the games have much to do with one another save for a few references. role of two different protagonists: Noah, an off-seer who is accompanied by his childhood friends Lanz and Eunie; and Mio, a woman from Agnus accompanied by fellow soldiers Taion and Sena. While this game reflects the respective futures f what happens in previous titles of the Xenoblade Chronicles series, there isn’t much more than that.

Like everyone else, we’re excited about this revelation and can’t wait to play Xenoblade Chronicles 3 this coming summer on the Nintendo Switch.