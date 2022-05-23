Ubisoft Details Newest Rainbow Six Seige Operator, Vector Glare in New 7-Minute Gameplay Demo

Ubisoft has announced its newest operator for their critically acclaimed multiplayer shooter — Rainbow Six Seige. The newest operator – Sens, brings a new slew of gadgets, gameplay mechanics, and much more.

The developers released two videos focusing on the latest operator, one being a short cinematic teaser trailer showcasing Sens in style, while the other video dives deeper into the operator’s new features, operation Vector Glare, and Sens’ “game-changing gadget.” Rainbow Six Seige has been a long-running multiplayer game, and Ubisoft is constantly bringing new operators and operations to join its ever-growing fanbase. The latest seems to be a doozy!

Check out the new cinematic tease trailer for Operator Vector Glare down below:

Watch out Operators, here comes the lastest member of the Wolfguard squad! Equiped with their R.O.U. Projector system and their Brand-new P0F-9 assault Rifle, Sens is coming to the game in style!

The cinematic is only a tease of operator Sens, but the following video will give Rainbow Six Seige fans a more detailed look at their gameplay mechanics, and new gadgets.

Check out the 7-minute gameplay demo showcasing both Sens and operation Vector Galre down below:

Operation Vector Glare is launching on June 7th, and here’s what the new season of Rainbow Six Siege is bringing your way: a new Attacker named Sens and their R.O.U Projector System, a wheel that rolls along the ground and deposits projectors that create these walls of light, cutting off the Defenders’ vision. Sens is also packing a new weapon – the high-capacity POF-9 Assault Rifle – which you can test out on the new shooting range and get a feel for it before jumping into the new Team Deathmatch map called Close Quarter. But that’s not all: Operation Vector Glare is unlocking a third secondary weapon option for some Operators and giving you a way to earn free Operators just by playing with your friend Operation Vector Glare hits the Test Server on PC on May 24, with the full season launch slated for June 7. You can play Sens at launch with the premium track of the Vector Glare Battle Pass, or unlock them two weeks after launch with Renown or R6 Credits.

Operation Vector Glare is set to launch on June 7 across all platforms, while special users can gain access to Vector Glare this week if they’re a part of the Test Server on the PC platform. Are you still enjoying Rainbow Six Seige? Excited for operation Vector Glare? Let us know in the comments below!

Source