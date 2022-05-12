Diablo III Celebrates Its 10 Year Anniversary With A New Update

On this date 10 years ago, Blizzard released its highly anticipated top-down RPG Diablo III on PS3, Xbox 360, and PC (yes it was that long ago.)

If any of you remember the release you’ll realize just how far the game has come. Plagued by countless server issues, barebones content, and save games being randomly deleted, the launch was rocky, to say the least.

Over the next few years, Blizzard managed to fix most of the issues that were present during the launch and managed to give players tons of free content. It’s not to say that they completely righted their wrongs at launch, but the company has given considerable effort to make the game a better.

Now in 2022, it looks like Blizzard isn’t stopping with updating its problem child. Coinciding with the anniversary comes to the “Echoing Nightmare Update” a rewarding new endgame activity. You’ll fight wave after wave of enemies, gather unique buffs, and trigger random events to spice up the gameplay.

The update also brings about a mid-season Double bounty event. Complete all five bounties in an act and you’ll receive two loot boxes.

Sounds good? Fire up your copy of Diablo III and “Echoing Nightmare” should start downloading automatically.

Diablo III is out now for PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Mac OSX.

Source