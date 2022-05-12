PlayStation Lists Tips and Tricks in Surviving Evil Dead: The Game





Evil Dead: The Game is set to release on May 13, and to help get started to survive the fight against the evil forces, PlayStation has released a nifty guide for players jumping in for the first time.

As mentioned above, the guide comes directly from the PlayStation Blog, where the article lists helpful reminders for new players getting started. First and foremost, it is crucial that players remember that stealth is your friend, as The Kandarian Demon is on the loose. This will allow players to progress through the game without any issues with finding ammo or health packs. Another pointer listed is to remember to play as a team as this will allow your group the highest amount of success in the game. Choosing your battles wisely will be another thing players need to remember as, the chances of success decrease if you choose to take on the deadites without proper ammo and teammates.

The guide also lists some tips if you choose to play as the Kandarian Demon, which mentions the likes of learning the map, dividing the group, and foremost, disturbing the enemies, by spawning evil forces. The power of the Kandarian Demon increases more quickly as it acts against the group of survivors. Whether players join the fight as heroes or villains, the game seems like loads of fun where players will be able to apply different strategies in order to stay alive.

Evil Dead: The Game is a horror survival title, where a group of survivors will be tasked with surviving the evil forces of The Kandarian Demon. Players can join the fight as the heroes or villains in epic iterations of set pieces pulled directly from the source material. Fans of the franchise will be pleased to know that characters ranging from the STARZ television show to the original film series will be playable in the game, voiced by their real counterpart voices.

Evil Dead: The Game will launch on May 13th for PC, Xbox One, Xbox S/X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch. Let us know in the comment section down below, and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source