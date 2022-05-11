Capcom Will Release Multiple New Games This Year

Capcom plans on publishing new major games in the upcoming year, according to the company’s latest financial results report. The biggest game coming this year is Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, the premium expansion of Monster Hunter Rise. But more games are on the way, as Capcom “plans to release multiple major new titles.”

The company plans to release more games this upcoming year than it ever did. Capcom wants to release 45 SKUs this year, versus the 24 SKUs shipped last year. The company expects to sell a total of 37 million units, with 10 million units coming from new titles. Last year, Capcom sold a total of 32,600 units. That was already better than in 2020 and 2021, when the company sold respectively 25,500 and 30,100 units. Capcom plans on having its biggest year to date in terms of both units sold and revenues in the fiscal year 2023.

Capcom’s revenues mainly rely on two major licenses: Monster Hunter and Resident Evil. The company already announced several updates for these games. Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, an expansion to the original game, will be coming to Nintendo Switch and PC on June 30, 2022. Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7 should be coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S this year. A multiplayer mode called Resident Evil Re:Verse should also release in 2022, even though its release date was already pushed back several times.

To achieve its goals for this upcoming fiscal year, Capcom can also count on some new titles. Capcom Fighting Collection, a compilation of 10 arcade fighting games, will come out on June 24, 2022. Still on the topic of arcade games, Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium will release on July 22, 2022. Street Fighter 6 should also be available this Summer. More Capcom games are expected in 2023, such as Exoprimal and Pragmata.

Source