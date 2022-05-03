Xbox Game Pass to Add Trek to Yomi, Six More Games Soon

May’s additions to Xbox Game Pass have been revealed, and there’s something here for every kind of gamer to enjoy! These titles will be available on Cloud, Console, and PC, and the first game is available today.

Titles coming to Game Pass in May include:

Loot River (May 3)

Trek to Yomi (May 5)

Citizen Sleeper (May 5)

Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition (May 10)

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising (May 10)

This War of Mine: Final Cut (May 10)

NHL 22 (Console only, May 15)

Available today, Loot River takes place in a series of procedurally-generated labyrinths, making it the dream dungeon-crawling roguelike for dark fantasy fans. The indie game was officially released today and also pulls inspiration from the classic game Tetris, making it a title like no other.

Trek to Yomi made a recent appearance at Sony’s State of Play event in March, wowing audiences with its unique black-and-white cinematic style. Made to look like an old-school samurai film, players will explore numerous Japanese villages while tearing down enemies with a trusty katana. This title will be available on the first day of its release.

For those wanting something more story-driven and text-heavy, Citizen Sleeper might be worth a download. The Day One title draws on classic tabletop roleplaying games for inspiration and mechanics, going so far as to use a dice system. With plenty to explore, this one will keep you busy until the June Xbox Game Pass titles are revealed.

505 Games only just announced the release date for Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising last month. The prequel for Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, set to release in 2023, the JRPG features fast-paced combat, plenty of classes and weapons to choose from, and tricky platforming through beautiful 2.5D environments. The development team has aimed to create a title where players will “scavenge dungeons and earn materials to reconstruct New Neveah to its former glory and reap benefits applying to Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes when it releases in 2023.” It looks like playing this game first will be a good idea.

