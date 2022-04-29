Splatoon 3 Unveils Some New Weapons!

Boom! We didn't want you to wait too long. Observe how a user can group ink strikes closely…or space them out strategically. Truly, this is a weapon that rewards the flexible and calculating user. Apologies for our earlier "boom"—we do get excited here at the Squid Research Lab. pic.twitter.com/nmuLgeiJaD — Splatoon North America (@SplatoonNA) April 28, 2022

The Wii U era for Nintendo is honestly one that both Nintendo and fans want to forget. The console was poorly marketed, didn’t capitalize on the momentum they had with the Nintendo Wii, and so on. But, out of the ashes of that system, a new IP did arrive. It was called Splatoon, and when it debuted fans were…confused. Mainly because it was unlike anything they’d seen from Nintendo before, and that meant something. But, the game was massively popular, and thus came a sequel on the Switch with Splatoon 2. And that game was doubly successful and ballooned the fanbase, thus Splatoon 3 was announced, and it’s coming this September!

A bunch of details have already been unveiled about Splatoon 3, including how the “next wave” of the popular Salmon Run mode is going to look. But the team at “Squid Labs” has slowly been unveiling some of the new and exciting weapons and special weapons that players will be able to unleash on their foes in the game.

One of those new weapons is the “Triple Inkstrike”. A great name, no? With this weapon, players will be able to throw a set of ink beacons anywhere they want, and they’ll call down a laser precise ink strike to cover some of the area in their colored ink. That’s a really cool trick, and perfect for when you want to hit specific spots without worrying about overlap. Or, trying to both cover areas while taking out enemies.

This is just one of many new weapons and special weapons that will be available in the game. Such as the crab tank, bows and arrows, and beyond.

While the release date is in September, the 9th to be specific, fans are eager to get the demo for the game (per tradition) and get back into the Splatfests. Here’s hoping we get details on that soon!

Source: Twitter