Venom 3 is in the works at Sony

Venom fans better get ready! Sony just green-lighted Venom 3!

With Venom: Let There Be Carnage just releasing in October 2021 after having some delays due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the second installment made $502 million globally, with the first movie back in 2018 making $856 million globally.

Sony Pictures has announced a second installment for Ghostbuster: Afterlife as well, which will be a follow-up to the 2021 reboot. Sony revealed both of its sequels Monday evening at CinemaCon, the annual trade show for theater owners. Sony didn’t share much else except they were coming.

In the first Venom movie, Tom Hardy stars as the journalist known as Eddie Brock with his…sidekick, parasite Venom, the lethal protector from another world in Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters, one that seems to be centered around baddies and villains like Morbius and Kraven the Hunter, but also includes heroes like Hulk and Spider-Man.

Tom Hardy’s most recent time appearing as Venom was in a credits scene of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Let’s Take A Closer Look…

Tom Hardy and the alien Venom, who is also voiced by Tom Hardy, will be officially coming back to theaters sooner than we all thought. Venom 3 will most likely pick up after the events of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which just aired in October 2021. The second movie unfortunately didn’t make for as much of a success as the first movie back in 2018. The second movie also received mixed reviews from its critics.

It is unknown who will direct Venom 3, with Andy Serkis previously directing Let There Be Carnage and he has expressed a willingness to return for the third movie. But Sony has yet to announce anything for us in that regard. Something else to excite us all is Hardy who previously earned a story-by-credit on Let There Be Carnage has already come up with ideas for the script, how freaking cool is that?

There’s not much to go on for what we think will happen in the next installment unless we go by some of the comics. In the second movie, Venom battled Carnage, his own off-spring, but it is unlikely Cletus and Shriek as characters will return in the third movie after the ending. However, the film could be setting itself up for something bigger, like Stephen Graham to return as Patrick Mulligan, since he is now bonded to his own symbiote and could potentially come back as Toxin.

The only other piece we feel we have for the upcoming movie is Michelle Williams will probably return as Eddie’s ex-girlfriend, Anne Weying. We also should not forget the Spider-Man: No Way Home credit scene that made it seem the writers want a face-off between Venom and either Tom Holland or one of the other Spider-Men. We’ll keep you updated if we find out more about Venom 3.

Source.