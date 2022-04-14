Moon Knight Star Had Unique Offer For Getting Role

Moon Knight is already halfway through its first seasons, and fans are talking about it (for better and for worse) on various levels. Not the least of which is the cast of characters bringing this unique Marvel creation to life. There’s been a lot of talk about star Oscar Isaac’s role in the show, but he’s not the only one there doing work. Such as May Calamawy, who plays partner/wife to Marc Spector in the show as Layla El-Faouly.

It’s obviously a very big role, but if you think that this role came in the traditional sense…you aren’t in the know about how she got the audition: Social Media.

“My husband’s interested in you for this Marvel show,” Calamawy explained. “I asked my manager if it was real — because you get a lot of weird stuff on Instagram! She did some fishing, and she’s like, “Okay, it’s real, and I got you an audition. There wasn’t much information about it.”

Yes, really, the director of Moon Knight’s wife (who was a consulting producer) reached out to her on Instagram. Though things went a bit more traditionally afterward:

“For the audition itself, I was really nervous, and I really wanted to do well – because I cared, but I also didn’t have that much information. So, I had fun with it,” said Calamawy. “Two weeks later, I had a chemistry read with Oscar, and then three days later, my manager called me. She was like, “Have you heard anything?” I was like, “No.” She says, “Alright. Well, I have. You got it.” And then we both cried on the phone. [Laughs] My boyfriend was also there, and he cried. It was really cute.”

Cute indeed! And it’s good that this rather odd audition story had a happy ending. We’ll have to see if the show itself has such a payoff.

Source: EW