Knuckles Spinoff Series Gets Approval Of Sonic Director

One of the key things that happened in Sonic The Hedgehog 2 was to expand the roster of characters beyond Sonic and Dr. Robotnik. And while Tails was the obvious first choice (and shown in the original movie’s post-credits sequence), the other big addition was that of Knuckles The Echidna. The character has been a HUGE part of Sonic lore, and has since been one of the most fan-favorite characters of the lot.

So it’s not that surprise that since Idris Elba was playing him, and Paramount apparently REALLY liked what they saw in Sonic The Hedgehog 2, they decided to get the red bomber his own spinoff series on Paramount+. And the director of the Sonic movies in Jeff Fowler is VERY excited for people to watch what comes out…even though things are very early on right now.

“Oh, it’s very early with all of that [the Knuckles series]. One thing I knew after we finished the film, people are going to love this character. They’re going to love Idris playing this character and they’re going to want more of Knuckles absolutely,” Fowler said in an interview. “So right now, all the focus is just on getting people excited and getting them out to see the sequel. Then, we’ll go from there. He’s such a wonderful character that there are so many different ways that you can go [in the series] that fans could really get excited by, so that will hopefully all come along very soon. But for now, I’m just so excited to get people to see the sequel.”

Knuckles does have a lore of his own, including a deep backstory with his people depending on what lore you consider canon. So that series could delve into that while also expanding the universe of Sonic. We’ll just have to see what happens!

Source: Discussing Film