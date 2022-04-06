Two Point Campus Release Hit By Delay

It has been revealed today that the simulation builder, Two Point Campus will now be delayed until the 9th of August after it was originally scheduled to hit the stores in May. So, this obviously isn’t good news for all you virtual university builders out there – there must be a few of you – but when it does eventually come out, you can play it on PC, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

It seems to be a bit of a running trend these days, for games to face delay after delay, and even little titles such as this are feeling the wrath of their eager developers. But anyway, if you don’t know about this game then read on, you will be building your campus from the ground up; from laying out the study halls to designing the dormitories for all your students. Now, as you might have already guessed, this is the follow-up from Two Point Hospital which came out in 2018, and in a similar scenario, your students will be enrolling in a variety of strange but imaginative courses.

However, the game is far from being just a copy and paste of its medical predecessor, because Two Point Campus offers a lot more freedom than the first game, so you can mold your campus to whatever shape you want, as well as deliver whatever course and curriculum you choose – oh the mind really does wander.

The Game Director of Two Point Studios, Mark Webley, spoke about the decision to delay the game recently, “Our ambition from the start has been to release Two Point Campus across all PC and console platforms simultaneously, and to the required quality that we set for ourselves. This decision just meant that we needed a little more time to get the game to the standards that we aim for, which wasn’t going to happen with the original release date.”

Like most titles that get delayed though, this game now has the opportunity to fulfill the objectives that it once had. Oh, and don’t forget, this new release date also lets Two Point Campus join the students in celebrating the new academic year, now isn’t that poetic.

