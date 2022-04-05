Nintendo Switch 14.1.0 Firmware Update Gets Patch Notes

There was a time when consoles and video games were very much “as is”. Meaning what you got was what you go and there was no way of “improving them” without doing things like replacing parts and getting new systems/games entirely. But then, through the age of the Internet, we got something that would change the gaming world for the better and the worse…patches. Yes, the bane of almost everyone on Day One of their release, patches bring updates and improvements to both games and systems. And today, a new patch was brought forth for the Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo Switch 14.1.0 is the one that just came out today, and it had a very specific focus on what it was aiming to improve:

“Platinum Point Notification Settings” has been added under Notifications in System Settings.

• Unclaimed Platinum Points earned from completing Nintendo Switch Online missions on your Nintendo Switch system will generate notifications.

o Nintendo Switch Online missions and rewards are not available in some countries and regions. For more information, see How to Complete a My Nintendo Mission.

• Setting these notifications to OFF will hide the notification sent when there are unclaimed Platinum Points.

So yeah, that is something you’ll want to pay attention on as you go and collect points for yourself. Just recently, another patch came out that allowed gamers of the Nintendo Switch to bundle their games into groups for easier access. A feature that has been asked for…for quite a long time actually. But better late than never, right?

Nintendo is no doubt trying to make sure their hardware is as good as their software because they’ve been doing really well on that department in 2022. Between Pokemon Legends Arceus, Triangle Strategy and Kirby and the Forgotten Land, things are looking up for them, and it’s likely to continue throughout the year.

