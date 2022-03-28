Call Of Duty: Vanguard Multiplayer Mode Free For Two Weeks

The multiplayer mode of Call Of Duty: Vanguard is going to be playable for free for two weeks. Starting on March 30th, players will be able to try out the hugely popular shooter’s Vanguard Multiplayer mode for free. This special Free Access period will run until April 13th.

According to an update on the game’s official blog, this is the game’s first ever two-week long free access mode. It aims to give newcomers to the Call Of Duty games a taste of Vanguard’s style of action. As part of the free fortnight-long access period, players will have access to a selection of popular Vanguard Multiplayer modes and game maps. Additionally, two brand new maps from the game’s Season Two will also be available for players to jump into.

The first of these maps covers the area of Casablanca and gives players a medium-sized zone to explore that features a busy marketplace and a range of buildings to help you test out your sniper skills. Secondly, players will be able to experience the Gondola map, which is a three-lane-style zone featuring a power plant, over which players will travel in a Gondola.

Vanguard Multiplayer will also include different modes for newcomers to try their hand at. These include Capture The Base objective mode set in the Alps, Domination mode, Control mode and Hardpoint mode. In addition, players will be able to test out various maps that are popular with the Call Of Duty: Vanguard community. These include the classic Shipment map and Das Haus, which is ideal for players who enjoy close combat gameplay.

The free to play fortnight begins at the end of this month on March 30th and runs until April 13th. Call Of Duty: Vanguard is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One and PC.

Source