Project Spartacus Could Be Launching Next Week

According to reports today, Sony’s answer to Xbox Game Pass could be with us as early as next week. Sony has been working on a rival subscription service under the codename Spartacus for some time now. As reported in Bloomberg earlier today, the company are getting ready to unveil their brand new video game subscription service for PlayStation at some point next week.

Whether or not PlayStation’s project Spartacus will garner as much success as Xbox Game Pass is yet to be seen. However, what is known at present is that Sony’s new subscription model will take a similar format. Spartacus (although it’s unlikely to be called that once it launches) will combine two of PlayStation’s existing services; PlayStation Now and PlayStation Plus into one package deal. This should be a major draw for new PlayStation customers looking to get the most bang for their buck on their consoles.

The service will operate on a system of different subscription tiers, allowing varying degrees of access for PlayStation gamers to choose from a huge library of PlayStation titles. The tiers will include a range of modern-day games as well as a back catalogue of classic games from past PlayStation eras. This is one way in which the new Spartacus service for PlayStation can try to measure up against Xbox Game Pass’s hugely successful backwards compatibility setup.

In addition, reports claim that the most expensive subscription tier will enable players to stream games online and obtain access to exclusive demo content.

While there’s no specific date set for a reveal of Sony’s new rival subscription service, it will be interesting to see what exactly is included in each tier if launch day really is just around the corner. Until then, we’ll just have to keep an ear to the ground for further updates.

Source