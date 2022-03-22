Evil Dead: The Game is set to launch on May 13th. As previously reported, the upcoming co-operative horror experience is set to feature a rich cast of characters from the beloved Evil Dead franchise. However, less is currently known about the game’s hero classes, and how they might work in the actual gameplay.

We know that Evil Dead: The Game is planned by developers Saber Interactive as an ‘ultimate multiplayer experience’. As such it will feature co-op gameplay as well as PvP combat, and will also work on bringing the horror of the Evil Dead franchise to life through survival and exploration. How will this work for our heroes in terms of their classes though?

How Do Hero Classes Work In Evil Dead: The Game?

There will be 4 hero classes for the characters in Evil Dead: The Game. These will be Leader, Hunter, Warrior and Support. In a recent video interview with Saber’s Chief Creative Officer Tim Willits, Bruce Campbell and Geoff Keighley it was revealed that there will be different character versions of Ash for players to choose from in the Leader role.

Although at present the exact details of how hero classes will work in-game is unknown, it could be that the roles work in the following ways.

Leader – The main leader (unsurprisingly) of the team, in charge of map reading, forging a path out of the area and directing other team members to complete objectives. Perhaps the main target for the forces of evil.

Hunter – A ranged combat role, designed to pick off Deadites from a distance, or perhaps more of a stealth-based role, actively hunting the evil dead to clear a path for the rest of the team.

Warrior – An up close and personal melee combat role, best suited to a character who is no stranger to battleground and 1v1 warfare.

Support – More of a hybrid role but focusing on providing backup combat and healing to the team as and when needed. Probably a bit squishier than the rest of the team but invaluable in their healing, resourcing or other sensory prowess.

Of course, this is all purely educated guesswork at this point. We’ll have to wait and see exactly how the characters’ pan out in terms of their hero classes when Evil Dead: The Game launches on May 13th. It will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.