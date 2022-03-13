Isaac’s Dialogue Will Change Depending on How Tired He Is In Dead Space Remake

EA Motive have released a new developer update regarding the release of the Dead Space Remake. The latest livestream showed off some new gameplay footage as well as showing off the game’s audio improvements. One of the most interesting improvements being that Isaac’s dialogue can change based on how tired he is.

Necromorphs infiltrated our Twitch stream!



Head to our YouTube channel to continue watching our Audio Developer Livestream w/ the best possible experience.



Note: This livestream may contain content not suitable for all audiences



⬇️⬇️⬇️https://t.co/EE2ow37EEk — Dead Space (@deadspace) March 11, 2022

During the livestream a few days ago, the developers announced a new “A.L.I.V.E.” system which is said to encompass ”all components of Isaac’s breathing and heart rate. vocal excursions, and dialogue influenced by a variety of driving gameplay features.”

EA Motive developers broke down what each letter of the acronym ”A.L.I.V.E.” stood for; Adrenaline, Limbic System Response, Intelligent Dialog, Vitals, and Exertions. EA Motive went on to explain that the ”Intelligent Dialog” will alter Isaac’s scripted dialogue scenes to include three variations of each line ”based on his current state.”

The three variations are Normal, Fatigued, and Injured and they each have a drastically different way in which Isaac will deliver the in-game dialogue which the developers demonstrated on the stream. For example, if Isaac is injured he will ache subtly while saying his line.

The new audio improvements and attention to detail in Isaac’s dialogue and how he delivers what he says are really nice additions to the much anticipated horror remake.

Dead Space Remake is expected to release in early 2023, after the announcement of its delay. Another developer update is due sometime in May, according to EA Motive which is said to focus on the game’s art design. Take a look at the trailer:

Source