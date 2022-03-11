Warframe Trailer Offers A Glimpse Into Angels of the Zariman

More than a few free-to-play video game titles have gained a massive community. One game that was often downloaded as an alternative to Destiny was Warframe. Now, of course, Destiny 2 is a free-to-play game. Despite that, there is still a strong community of players that log in daily to Warframe. If you’re a fan of the IP, you might be ready for the next big update, Angels of the Zariman. Thankfully, today we have a brand new trailer to offer our first at what’s coming.

Within Warframe, players take on the role of a customized Tenno, an old race of warriors that are bound by blade and gun. Set in the far future, you awaken from a cryostasis as you’re needed once again in a grand war that has put several factions against each other.

This is an action RPG title that already has several expansions, and as of right now, there doesn’t appear to be any case of the development team, Digital Extremes, slowing down. With Angels of the Zariman, the expansion will bring a narrative set after The New War. We’re also going to receive new game modes, quests, and a few new enemies to battle against as well.

Similar to Destiny, this game offers multiplayer cooperative gameplay, so you and some friends can go through this game online. Although, for the latest expansion, you’ll have to wait for its arrival later on in April of this year. In the meantime, you can check out the latest first look trailer at the expansion in the video embedded above. At the moment, players can enjoy Warframe on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch platforms.

