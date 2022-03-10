Ubisoft Is Finally Recruiting Testers For Skull & Bones

Five years after the initial announcement of Skull & Bones, Ubisoft is finally sharing some news about its upcoming pirate game. The company is looking for testers to become pirate lords and report any bugs they may encounter.

Skull & Bones is a multiplayer pirate adventure game that players have been waiting for a long time. The game was first revealed during E3 2017. Ubisoft stated the development began back in 2013 as a multiplayer expansion for Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag. The project then turned into a spin-off called Black Flag Infinite, before becoming a brand-new IP titled Skull & Bones.

In 2020, Ubisoft Singapore Creative Director Elisabeth Pellen stated the team needed more time to complete the game. “We dreamt something bigger for Skull & Bones, and these ambitions naturally came with bigger challenges. These difficulties resulted in necessary delays for our game,” she explained. The game was internally rebooted to ensure a “more immersive and visceral experience.”

Two years later, the pirate game is ready for its first testing phase. Ubisoft is looking for Skull & Bones testers willing to report issues, bugs, and provide general feedback about the game.

In their announcement, Ubisoft declares “We want to see what our players do when they’re free to play our game whenever they want, however they want. Most importantly, we want to know how they feel about the game.”

If you feel like you would be an ideal candidate to become a Skull & Bones tester, you can apply to Ubisoft’s Insider Program. The company will only select a few candidates, but the chosen ones will get their hands on Skull & Bones before anyone else and get access to dedicated channels of communication reserved for members of the Insider Program.

