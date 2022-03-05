Battlefield 2042 Has Less Players Than Battlefield 1, 4 and 5 on Steam

It has been reported that Battlefield 2042, the latest in the series, currently has less players on Steam than Battlefield 1, 4 or 5. From looking at Per SteamDB data, we can see that Battlefield 2042 has seen just 2,702 online in the last 24 hours (at the time of writing) whereas Battlefield 1 has seen a total of 9,811 players, Battlefield 4 has seen a total of 2,676 players (despite its age) and Battlefield 5 has seen a total of 26,003 in the last 24 hour period. This just goes to show just how much players are disliking the latest game with players returning to the previously released titles.

Since its release last November, Battlefield 2042’s popularity on Steam (and across consoles) has gradually declined due to the many issues the game has. it currently sits at less than 2% of its original peak player-base of 105,397 – which is extremely worrying for the franchise.

With a plethora of issues present at launch, even after having its release date pushed back by a month, Battlefield 2042 very quickly became one of Steam’s worst reviewed games – a title they’re obviously not too proud of. Several promised featured were missing from the game at launch and so many players made their complaints known through the likes of Reddit and Twitter.

On top of that, the game’s Season One ”Battle Pass” was delayed from February 2022 to the Summer as DICE wanted to focus on more demanding issues such as adding a scoreboard to online matches (although, this should already be a standard feature), even this was delayed a few days later.

Understandably so, EA admitted that the game did not meet their expectations to which there was a petition circling the internet stating that players should get refunds for the ”broken” game – over 220,000 players signed that petition.

It’s unclear what lies in the future for Battlefield 2042, but we can only hope that it will redeem itself to be the great game we all know it can be.

Source