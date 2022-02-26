Upcoming ‘Hellish FPS’, Scathe, Announced With New Trailer

A brand new game from the small three-person development team, Damage State in the UK, has been announced by the name of Scathe. It’s said to be an intense, classic FPS which is playable with up to four friends. It’s said to be releasing on all major platforms; PC, Xbox and Playstation and it’s also said to be releasing this year.

A new trailer released alongside the announcement which you can check out below.

Scathe is an intense, classic FPS with big guns and even bigger demons. You are Scathe, Enforcer of the Legions of Hell, forged from the earth by the Divine Creator himself. And you, like your fallen kin before you, must prove your worth by navigating a deviously crafted maze, entangled with demonic evil at every twist and turn. So, grab your Hell Hammer and get ready to unleash your almighty fury!



Use Scathe’s brute strength and extreme speed to purge your way through Hell’s most grotesque abominations, as you search for the Hellstones and defeat the all-powerful Guardians that protect them.



It’s time to blast your way out of bullet Hell.

Key Features

ESCAPE THE MAZE – Your task is simple; collect the three Hellstones and get to the centre of the maze. Choose your own path by navigating expertly handcrafted zones – each filled with danger around every corner. Collect runes the need to progress, and smite all that stand in your way.

BULLET HELL – Scathe is not your ordinary FPS… Get ready for bullet-hell where you must dodge countless waves of deadly projectiles. By utilising Scathe’s incredible speed, you can dash through attacks, leaving you unharmed. Keeping on the move is the key to survival.

LOCK’N’LOAD – Rip through your enemies with Scathe’s insanely powerful arsenal of weapons, each equipped with a devastating secondary fire. Spew hellfire with the Hot Hatch or slice through endless evil with the buzz saw launcher, Bow Blade.

DROP IN/DROP OUT ONLINE MULTIPLAYER – Scathe will support full crossplay online multiplayer where players can drop-in and drop-out at any time. Already lost deep within the labyrinth? Call upon up to three friends to join the fight. Choose your kin wisely, because in Scathe, everyone shares the same pool of lives.

For PC players, there is currently a demo of the game available to download on Steam from now until February 28 which will allow you to showcase a little but of the game and get a feel for if it’s for you before it’s releasing — though, we don’t know exactly when that will be.

If you’re curious about the game, check out the demo and keep an eye out for more information, this is definitely one to look out for!

Scathe is being published by Kwalee.

Here are some more screenshots of the upcoming FPS game, enjoy.