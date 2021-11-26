Cyberpunk 2077 ‘Will Sell for Years’: CD Project Red President

The launch of Cyberpunk 2077 was a detailed primer on what not to do when you make a video game. After CD Projekt Red overpromised for years prior, the ‘final’ product was a buggy mess of performance issues that later saw the company facing class-action lawsuits. Over the past year, the company has begun implementing the long series of fixes that will be required to make this ambitious title the juggernaut it was promised to be, and CD Projekt Red president Adam Kiciński isn’t worried. In fact, he has the utmost faith that Cyberpunk 2077 will win gamers over in the end.

“Cyberpunk 2077 is the biggest, most ambitious and definitely the most complicated project in our 27-year history. In almost every aspect, we tried to take it a step further, just as we’ve done with every Witcher game we’ve released. Releasing a game in a new franchise brings many challenges and risks, especially when the concept is so complex. We brought to life a huge, vibrant futuristic city called Night City, where the characters’ non-linear stories take place. We’re proud of many aspects of the game, but as we know, not everything went our way. Nevertheless, the brand awareness of Cyberpunk that we’ve managed to build is huge, and the game universe, its characters and details have fans all over the world.

We believe that in the long run Cyberpunk 2077 will be perceived as a very good game. Like our other titles, it will sell for years – especially as the hardware gets more powerful over time and we improve the game.”

While the game had a fair share of haters upon release, it’s now up for Best RPG at The Game Awards 2021 in December. Now that’s an underdog story.

Cyberpunk 2077 was released on December 10, 2020, for PlayStation 4, Stadia, PC, and Xbox One. Widely criticized for its bugs and performance problems, we’re hoping that the current-gen release will fix the game’s numerous issues.

Source