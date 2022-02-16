Puzzle & Dragons Will Arrive On Nintendo Switch This Week

Developers, GungHo Online Entertainment have announced that the popular game Puzzle & Dragons will make its way to Nintendo Switch in just a few days. The game’s release comes as the company is celebrating a decade of Puzzle & Dragons. Check out the new trailer below.

The puzzle RPG was first released in 2012 on iOS and Android, with alternative versions going to the 3DS. Puzzle & Dragons Z + Super Mario Bros. Edition was a hit on the previous Nintendo console, with fans appreciating the Super Mario crossover. This week will see the first time the game is made available on Nintendo Switch.

According to GungHo, “In ‘PAD Switch,’ you can play with the touch screen on your Nintendo Switch like in the classic mobile game or you can use controllers to play with up to four friends at once on the big screen. This Nintendo Switch version of PAD can be enjoyed in a number of ways both offline and online.” Puzzle & Dragons on Nintendo Switch aims to make the game a family event, creating more opportunities for couch-play, utilizing the console’s numerous Joy-Cons.

The new trailer introduced a few different modes for Puzzle & Dragons on Switch:

Quest Mode : Battle fearsome monsters through a succession of dungeons! You can also join forces against powerful foes with 2-4 other players!

: Battle fearsome monsters through a succession of dungeons! You can also join forces against powerful foes with 2-4 other players! PvP Mode : In this mode, up to 8 players compete for the highest score! World Matches pit you against players from around the world, Friend Matches feature lobby-based competition with friends, and Computer Matches let you practice with an AI opponent!

: In this mode, up to 8 players compete for the highest score! World Matches pit you against players from around the world, Friend Matches feature lobby-based competition with friends, and Computer Matches let you practice with an AI opponent! Custom Mode: Combine monsters, backgrounds, and background music to create your own original dungeons, then upload them for players across the world to enjoy! You can likewise download and play other players’ creations!

Puzzle & Dragons will release on Nintendo Switch this week on February 19 for less than $5 on the eShop. Pre-orders are available now.

