Halo Infinite Multiplayer Beta Theater Footage Will Soon Be Erased

Halo Infinite is one of the most anticipated Microsoft exclusives coming out this year. In fact, it’s become of the more anticipated FPS releasing in general for 2021. While the development team had an uphill battle to get this game ready, we’re nearing its release. Fortunately, to help tie players over for the full launch, the 343 Industries went ahead and launched a beta for the multiplayer. So for a good while now, players could dive into Halo Infinite’s multiplayer component and enjoy some of that gameplay.

Chances are you might have dived into the game already. While the campaign is still not ready for release and only a beta of the multiplayer component is out, fans have been chiming in on their experiences. Fortunately, there has been a way to store clips and matches for players to go back and watch their games. For some, it’s a great way to capture some thrilling moments you pulled off. For others, it’s a useful tool to get even better at the game.

Saved films for Halo Infinite created between 11/15 and 12/7 will no longer be visible in Theatre on 12/8. To preserve any Theatre or Bookmarked videos you may wish to use a digital video recording tool. https://t.co/tSkv47AVhA — Halo Support (@HaloSupport) November 22, 2021

Unfortunately, it looks like the video clips you might have stored in the Theater is soon about to be removed. This comes from the official Halo Support Twitter account. According to the recent Tweet, the transition from the beta to full launch will remove these clips. Now players still have some time to view the footage stored, as the game launch is not slated to happen until December 8, 2021.

Furthermore, there doesn’t appear to be a way to store these videos within the video game itself. Instead, the suggestion from the tweet is to use digital recording software to keep the footage. Of course, if you’re not interested in preserving this footage, then you can still enjoy the game as intended and find the storage wiped out when the game officially hits. Again, players can expect Halo Infinite to launch on December 8, 2021, for the PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

Source