Back 4 Blood February Update Adds New Gameplay Features

Turtle Rock Studios has unveiled a new Back 4 Blood update that is now live on all platforms. A sizeable laundry list of patch notes has been posted to the company’s site highlighting many of the changes and tweaks that have been added to both the campaign and PvP modes.

Most notable is the title’s new Stay Together feature, aimed at groups of players who don’t want to go the solo route. This would allow people who may not have known each other, or planned to play together prior to a run, to stick together after being matched up with others. The official description on the game’s website explains that at the end of a run, “ungrouped” players will now be able to vote to stick together and go through another level should all members of the group feel the same way. This means that players will no longer need to add random people to their friend list in order to play together again.

A new Streamer mode is geared towards those sharing gameplay on Twitch or YouTube, cutting out copyrighted music. A lengthy amount of bug fixes are listed in the patch notes, while a number of campaign updates have also been implemented. This includes the ability for players to interrupt firing by reloading, as well as the quickplay option no longer queuing players into finale maps. Read the full patch notes here.

In a recent interview with Rock Paper Shotgun, Turtle Rock Studios founder Mike Booth discussed his displeasure with the current state of the co-op game market. “It’s hard to make a good co-op game. Because you have to build the game from the beginning assuming that it’s co-op,” he said. “There still aren’t enough.”

Back 4 Blood was released for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on October 12, 2021. Despite reviews for the title being lukewarm, the development team is consistently finding want to keep players coming back for more.

