Ghostwire: Tokyo Extended Gameplay Footage Now Available

Tango Gameworks is known for two video game releases so far. Those, of course, are The Evil Within and its sequel, The Evil Within 2. However, rather than keep the franchise going, the studio is providing players with something completely new, and that’s Ghostwire: Tokyo. This is an action horror game, so while you’ll still get some spooky moments sprinkled throughout, you’re not getting a nonstop terrifying experience that The Evil Within looks to provide.

Today, a brand new showcase video went up online. Now, for the first time, we’re getting an extended gameplay look at Ghostwire: Tokyo. If you have never seen this game showcased before, it’s a paranormal type of game. Tokyo is invaded by this strange and harmful fog that floods the area, and soon civilians are whisked away. New supernatural hostile enemies in their place seek to end our protagonist. You’re taking the role of a survivor that gets stuck with a spirit inside your head. Our protagonist can unleash different unique attacks against these otherwordly ghosts with this newfound friend.

It’s your overall goal to cleanse the city and figure out what’s going on. This is done by slowly cleansing sections off to clear the fog, as you’ll quickly lose health if you decide to force your way into the haze. With that said, spending more time in the cleared sections will give you the chance to rack up enough points to unlock more perks. Unfortunately, we didn’t get too many details about the perk system, but apparently, this should give our protagonist more skills and attacks.

You can check out the gameplay footage in action within the video embedded above. Meanwhile, if you stick around a bit longer, there is some insight into the game’s production by the team at Tango Gameworks. At the moment, Ghostwire: Tokyo will be launching on PC and PlayStation 5 this March 25, 2022.

Source