Sifu Gets Live-Action Mini-Movie Ahead of Release Next Week

Less than one week from release on PC and PlayStation, Sifu is getting fans amped to kick some tail with a nine-minute live-action trailer. Developer Sloclap partnered with director Christopher Clark Cowan (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) for this action-packed teaser of what players can expect to do in the new beat ’em up action-adventure title. For an indie movie created for an indie game, it has some seriously impressive camera work.

Check out the full video below:

The video follows Sifu‘s protagonist as they hunt down the man who killed their father. While there is a story being told here, however, the main point is clearly to show off the martial arts sequences while also tying in one of Sifu‘s most important in-game mechanics. When a player takes fatal damage in the game, they simply “reset.” Rather than a simple respawn, the protagonist returns multiple years older. As the player character ages, their strikes will be more powerful, but they will have less health. While traversing the world, players will encounter shrines, which will be where new skills are learned and health is restored. The protagonist can also visit a kung fu school to practice their moves in between levels. The game will feature over 150 unique attacks inspired by the real-life Pak Mei kung fu style. Sloclap has said th at the game was designed to be difficult and features a sharp learning curve.

Sifu is coming to PC via the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 on February 8, 2022. The game was initially scheduled to be released in 2021 but was delayed to polish the game and avoid overworking the dev team. Players who purchase the Deluxe Edition will be able to access the game 48 hours early, and will also receive a digital artbook and original soundtrack by Howie Lee.

Source