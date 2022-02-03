WWE 2K22: Timed Pins Confirmed For The Game

A 16-minute gameplay video has been released revealing new details on the upcoming game, WWE 2K22. The new video has members of the game’s development team sat down in a roundtable-style interview which the company has titled, the “Ringside Report #1.” The title suggests fans should be able to expect more of these videos in the run-up to the game’s release, each discussing different aspects of the WWE 2K22. Today’s video is a “Gameplay Deep Dive,” revealing some interesting details concerning the game’s mechanics. Take a look at the video below.

In the new video, WWE 2K22 developers emphasize how they focused on giving players a smooth gaming experience when it comes to the new title. Their goals centered around making sure gamers don’t suffer through instances such as missing punches due to poor or glitchy animations. The gameplay video certainly shows that, with WWE 2K22 appearing to easily flow between sequences. Developers making strides to focus on gameplay quality is great considering the series’ last installment, WWE 2K20, was heavily criticized for those issues.

According to the developer’s roundtable, WWE 2K22 will include timed pins, much to the delight of fans of the franchise. Twitter account @itsbrandonde, a WWE YouTuber, recently pointed out that “In #WWE2K22, you have the option to switch between button-mashing pinfalls and timed pinfalls like the previous games.” Additionally, players will not be able to “change the camera angle in exhibition matches.”

The new game will also scrap several aspects of past games that proved unpopular. Limited Reversals have been replaced with the ability to counter any move at any time. The timing-based kick-out system has also been scrapped in favor of the traditional button-mashing system where gamers can mash A to get out of a pin. Some eagle-eyed fans have also noticed that WWE 2K22 will allow players to adjust the pin system if button-mashing isn’t your thing.

WWE 2K22 will launch on March 11 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

