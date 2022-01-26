Crysis 4 Announced By Crytek After Earlier Leak

Crytek has announced Crysis 4 with a brief teaser trailer today. The official announcement came shortly after Crytek China jumped the gun on the announcement. The Chinese arm of the company posted its Crysis 4 announcement with an image around an hour or so before the rest of the world. Nevertheless, Crytek followed up with its worldwide teaser trailer for the game. Check out the trailer, which unfortunately reveals very little, below.

A press release for the announcement also accompanied the trailer. The press release provides a little more insight into the development of the game. Emphasis on little. Crytek CEO Avni Yerli says the game is “in the early stages of development so it will be a while yet.” He also says that the developer will be “listening to our community” while developing the game. He acknowledges the impact that the Crysis series has had on the industry and says “we want to make sure the next instalment in the franchise lives up to all of your expectations.”

The Crysis 4 announcement has been a long time coming. There hasn’t been a mainline Crysis game since Crysis 3 which was released in 2013 on the Xbox 360, PS3, and PC. Since then, Crytek has branched out into other genres and franchises. Although without quite as much success as the Crysis games that put the studio’s name on the map. Recently, Crytek has released remastered versions of the Crysis trilogy which were once again very well received. The remasters started with the original game in 2020 and were followed up with the second two at the end of last year. The remasters sparked hopes that the much anticipated fourth game could be on the way. At least now, the wait for an announcement is over. How long gamers have to wait for Crysis 4 itself will become clear as more is revealed about the game.

Source